Bills vs Packers Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, Analysis on ‘Sunday Night Football’

At halftime of “Sunday Night Football,” the Buffalo Bills will continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL. The Bills led the visiting Green Bay Packers 24-7 at halftime.

Buffalo actually went three-and-out on its first possession, giving Green Bay a chance to take an early lead. But a successful drive into Buffalo territory was thwarted and the Packers failed to convert on fourth-and-3 from the Bills’ 38-yard line. Then Josh Allen went to work, leading three consecutive touchdown drives. The first two ended with Allen touchdown passes, one to Dawson Knox and one to Stefon Diggs. Third Isaiah McKenzie finished with a jet sweep to the end zone on his own.

In between, the Packers found a way to get the first score of the game — but the way they did it highlighted the difference between the two teams. Green Bay’s scoring drive lasted 12 plays and covered 80 yards, 10 of which were runs. The clock ticked down to 8:38 before Romeo Tubbs hauled in a ridiculous catch in the back corner of the end zone … but then the Bills went 80 yards in eight plays in 4:21 to extend their lead back to two touchdowns. . Green Bay’s final drive stalled with less than a minute left in the half, and after a Packers punt, Allen hit Diggs for a 53-yard gain to set up a field goal on a Tyler pass.

Will the Bills hold on to their lead or will the Packers make a surprising comeback in the second half? We will find out soon. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we keep you updated with stats, scores and highlights.