Biden speech today: President wants Russia removed from G20, hopes to visit refugees in Poland

Biden says Ukraine should attend G20 meetings if efforts to expel Russia unsuccessful

Joe Biden wants Russia removed from the G20, but stressed that it is the organization’s decision adding that an alternative would be for Ukraine to attend as an observer.

Mr Biden was speaking at a press conference at Nato Headquarters following meetings with leaders of both the alliance and the G7 in an extraordinary day of summits in Brussels over the invasion of Ukraine.

The president said he warned China not to help Russia or risk its economy; there would be an appropriate response to the use of chemical weapons; and that he will likely be visiting refugees at the Polish border.

Mr Biden is now meeting with the European Council in a day focusing on allied unity.

Thursday’s meetings are to coordinate with Nato allies on military assistance for Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, and the boosting of defenses in Eastern Europe. The US has also now officially accused Russian forces of war crimes in Ukraine.

At home, the latest polling shows the majority of Americans want the president to take a tougher stance on Russia, while his approval rating remains unchanged since the beginning of the conflict in Europe.