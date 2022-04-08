Biden Celebrates Judge Jackson’s Confirmation at the White House

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Friday basked in the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, hailing what he called a moment of “real change” in American history as he and his supporters celebrated the ascension of the first Black woman to the court.

Flanked by Judge Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris – the first Black woman to hold her role and whom he called the first “smart” decision of his presidency – Mr. Biden said the judge’s confirmation had changed not only his own trajectory but the course of American life itself.

“This is going to let so much sun shine on so many young women, so many young Black women, so many minorities,” the president said in remarks on the White House South Lawn. “That is real.”

In her remarks, Judge Jackson called her confirmation “the greatest honor of my life.” She recalled substantive meetings with 97 senators and thanked them for their role in the nomination process, providing a graceful coda to hours of televised interactions with senators who had often acted emotionally as they questioned her.