Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets is undergoing back surgery; The recovery period is expected to be 3-4 months, sources say

Brooklyn Nets Swingman Ben Simmons He will need three to four months of rehab after undergoing back surgery on Thursday, but is expected to fully recover by returning to court before the season training camp in September, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Simmons, 25, is undergoing a microsectomy to relieve pain in her lower back herniated disc, Nets said in a statement Wednesday.

The panel said the decision to perform the surgery was made “after consultation with several back pain specialists”.

Feb with Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons did not play a single game for the Nets following 10 trades. Simmons had planned to return to the 4th game of the first-round series of the Nets Eastern Conference against the Boston Celtics, but the painless days ended painfully more than a week before Brooklyn was removed.

Simmons and his agent Clutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Nets General Manager Sean Marks and team officials the next day and agreed to continue working together on Simmons’ physical and mental well-being. Court next season.

After missing the entire season with sixes and nets, surgery will clearly limit Simmons’ ability to return in 2022-23.

Simmons, three-time All-Star and 2017 NBA Rookie, has three years left on his contract after this season and $ 114 million.