Australia Election Live Announcements: Voters decide the fate of Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison after the vote Saturday in Sydney. debt… Saeed Khan / Agencies France-Press – Getty Images

When Scott Morrison first became the Prime Minister of Australia in 2018, he was little known, when he went to shake hands with a football fan, Asked the confused man: “Then what’s your name?”

After nearly four years in office, this time around, Mr. Morrison’s pitch is that he and his conservative alliance are known in a world of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Australia continues to struggle with the epidemic, the fall of the war in Ukraine and China’s encroachment on the region.

“This is a choice between a strong future and an uncertain future. It is a choice between a government you know and a Labor opposition that you do not,” he called the April election. “Now is not the time for danger.”

Mr. who won a surprise victory in the last federal election of the country three years ago. Morrison is the only prime minister to hold a full-time term in 15 years. But his tenure has not always been smooth, with moments that tested the confidence of the Australian people in his leadership and the scandals that rocked his administration.

The greatest and longest possible of those moments came at the beginning of his tenure, he and his family Departed for Hawaii In late 2019 a devastating bushfire spread across Australia. His Ham Hand Interpretation During a Radio Interview – “I do not have a pipe, friend” – His government’s inadequate response and reluctance to take climate change as a catastrophic factor became a sign of criticism from many.

Mr. The sign that criticizes Morrison’s response. debt… Matthew Abbott for The New York Times

Some of that public confidence was restored by the early success of his administration Covit-19 controls infection. Rapid border closures and aggression policy measures saved Australia from deaths and hospitals suffering from other countries. But of the government Delay in purchase of vaccines And Mr. Morrison’s comments that defending the Jabs “are not a race” have consumed what hope has been restored.

In the final days of the campaign, Mr. Morrison admitted that his leadership style has paralyzed some Australians, saying he could be “a little bulldozer”. But he said his approach was necessary in recent years, and he promised to change.

His rival was Anthony Albanese, mr. Morrison should not be given another chance: “A bulldozer destroys objects, a bulldozer knocks things over. I am a builder ”

Mr. Morrison, the son of a police officer and raised in the coastal suburbs of Sydney, is a devout Pentecostal, a pioneer in mostly secular Australian politics. Prior to being elected to Parliament in 2007, he served as Marketing Administrator on tourism campaigns promoting Australia.

He emerged in the broader national consciousness in 2013 as Minister of Immigration, where he took a tough approach to implementing Australia’s “stop boats” policy. Prevents asylum seekers from reaching the country’s shores. After serving as Minister of Social Services and Treasurer, he became what some refer to as the “accidental” Prime Minister when he was last standing during the infighting.

In 2019, Mr. Morrison, 54, ran for prime minister for the first time in his career. He was as shocked as anyone when his center-right coalition won, calling it a “miracle”.

“It’s a successful personal marketing in 2019,” said Frank Pongiorno, a professor of history at the Australian National University.

But this time, he can no longer trust personal branding. Mr. Morrison must run on his record, and his government is frustrated with dealing with pressing issues. Climate changeThe Treatment of women And CorruptionMr. Pongiorno said.

“There is a sense that it is time for change, and that is reflected in the vote this time,” he said.