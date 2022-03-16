At least 3 Russian military helicopters blown up in Ukrainian strike at Kherson airport

A satellite image shows a plume of smoke rising from the Kherson International Airport on Tuesday, March 15. When zoomed in, the images show a number of helicopters on fire. (Planet Labs, PBC)

The Ukrainian military destroyed a number of Russian military helicopters at the Kherson International Airport Tuesday, new satellite images from Planet Labs show.

A large black plume of smoke is seen rising from the airport in the satellite image, with a number of helicopters on fire.

In a zoomed-in portion of the image, helicopters can be seen burning. (Planet Labs, PBC)

It’s the most destructive known strike the Ukrainian military has conducted against Russian helicopters during the war, with at least three Russian helicopters seen on fire, or destroyed, at the airport.

Military vehicles seen near the airport have also been hit.

A large plume of smoke rises from the airport. (From Telegram)

Another image, taken by a drone hovering above the nearby village of Komyshany, also shows the large plume of smoke rising from the airport.

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the image.

The military strike at the airport was picked up by NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), which tracks large fires around the world.

According to the sensory data collected by FIRMS, the military strike occurred around 1:42 pm local time.

A satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows a number of Russian military helicopters sitting on the tarmac at the airport on Monday. (Maxar Technologies)

On Monday, satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed a number of Russian military helicopters on the tarmac at Kherson’s International Airport. Dozens of military vehicles are also seen in the surrounding area.