At least 14 people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Soweto, South Africa

The incident unfolded just after midnight when a group armed with rifles and 9-millimeter pistols entered a bar in the Nomsamo informal settlement near Johannesburg and started shooting “randomly” at patrons, Gauteng police said in a statement.

Police said 23 people were shot at the establishment – 12 died on the spot and 11 were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Two others were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have started investigations into 14 cases of murder and nine cases of attempted murder.

“It’s a bad scene. When you see the bodies [that] It’s piled up and you can see every single one of those people [was] I am struggling to get out of the restaurant,” Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela told South African news channel ENCA.