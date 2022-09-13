Asian markets rise, South Korea stocks pop ahead of US CPI report

A person looks at an electronic quotation board showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on August 2, 2022.
Kazuhiro nogi | AFP | Getty Images
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday as investors looked ahead US Inflation Report For the month of August.
of South Korea Cosby Returning to trade after Monday’s break, it rose 2.74% to 2,449.54 – led by Samsung Electronics which advanced 4.5% and SK Hynix rose 4.87%.
The Nikki 225 Japan rose 0.25% to 28,614.63, while the TOPICS index added 0.32% to 1,986.57. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 It rose 0.65% to 7,009.70.
Mainland China Shanghai Mix 3,263.80 marginally higher, at the same time Shenzhen component Added 0.385% to 11,923.47. The Hang Seng Index It was 0.17% lower in the final hour of trading in Hong Kong.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.61%.
US headline inflation is expected to ease in August, according to a Dow Jones survey. But core inflation, excluding energy and food, is forecast to rise. Headline CPI is expected to be 8% compared to 8.5% in July.
CNBC's Jesse Pound, Carmen Reinicke and Patti Dome contributed to this report.
