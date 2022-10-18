Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street jump; Yen near 149-levels

A masked man is seen in front of the logo of the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney, Australia on March 13, 2020.

The Hang Seng Index Hong Kong was 1.23% higher in the final hour of trading, while the Hong Kong Seng Tech index rose 3.3%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Mix Turned negative and ended 0.13% lower at 3,080.96, while the Shenzhen component added 0.23% to 11,187.70.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 Up 1.72% to 6,779.20, leading gains in the broader region. Reserve Bank of Australia It published the meeting minutes for its October meeting. The Nikki 225 Topics added 1.16% to 1,901.44, up 1.42% to 27,156.14. of Japan Yen It touched 149.08 against the dollar and last traded near 149.

China was due to report gross domestic product data, but has delayed economic releases for the third quarter, according to an updated calendar posted on the National Bureau of Statistics website. The extraordinary move comes as the Communist Party of China is holding its 20th National Congress.

of South Korea Cosby It rose 1.36% to 2,249.95, while Costco gained 2.21% to 697.09. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.36%.

Overnight in America, Major indices rose following some better-than-expected earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 rose 2.65% to 3,677.95. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 3.43% higher at 10,675.80, its best day since July.

