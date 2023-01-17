Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as investors digested Chinese economic data

Iron ore prices are forecast to hover around $130 to $140 as traders focus on the reopening of China, said Saul Gavnik, head of energy and resources research at Credit Suisse.

“We expect prices to end this year and be somewhere between $130 and $140,” he said.

He said while iron ore demand strength over the past few weeks has been fueled by speculative buying and holiday purchases, markets are now watching how China’s reopening and infrastructure stimulus unfold.

He said the measures would “sustain demand for iron ore throughout this year and into next year”.

Australia’s mining giant Rio Tinto Released fourth quarter manufacturing results It slightly beat the ratings.

“Real focus [of] “Rio is involved in iron ore, which has been supportive of the entire sector for the past few months, which finally came to a head late last year and early this year,” he said.

Rio Tinto Shares of were last down 1.11%.

– Lee Ying Shan