Apple announced a multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom

Today Apple announced a new multi-year, multi-billion dollar agreement with Broadcom, a leading US technology and advanced manufacturing company. Through this collaboration, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components – including FBAR filters – and advanced wireless connectivity components. FBAR filters will be designed and built at several major US manufacturing and technology centers, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a large facility.

“We’re excited to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “All of Apple’s products rely on technology designed and built in America, and we will continue to deepen our investments in the American economy because we have unwavering faith in America’s future.”

Apple already helps support more than 1,100 jobs at Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will help Broadcom continue to invest in critical automation projects and develop with technicians and engineers. Nationwide, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs in direct employment, developer jobs in the growing iOS app economy, and dozens of industries in all 50 states with more than 9,000 US suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes.

5G technology is shaping the future of the next generation of consumer electronics – and Apple is spending billions of dollars to build the sector in the US.

These investments are part of Apple’s commitment to invest $430 billion over five years in the US economy through 2021. Today, Apple is on pace to meet its target through direct spending with US suppliers, data center investments, capital spending in the US and other domestic spending.

Following the launch of 5G technology on Apple devices in 2020, Apple helped expand and accelerate 5G adoption across the country, driving innovation and job growth among companies supporting 5G innovation and infrastructure. 5G coverage and performance continues to expand around the world, and more users are benefiting from faster connections as they upgrade to 5G-capable products.