AP and The New York Times earn Pulitzers for Ukraine war coverage

The Associated Press won two awards for its reporting and photography, including the prestigious Public Service Prize, while The New York Times won for its mix of reporting and investigative reporting on the conflict. .

The Times won for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary for a piece by Mona Salafi in the Times examining the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

After the Ukrainian city of Mariupol came under fire from Russian troops, AP’s journalists were the last from the international news agency. They documented its fall before escaping. Apart from the public service award, considered the top prize, the news agency also won the Breaking News Photography Award for its coverage.

The Alabama news website, AL.com, won two Pulitzer Prizes. The organization was awarded the prize for local news reporting Cont By John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald, and Shalen Stephens, the police force in the town of Brookside reveals how it boosted its revenue by issuing traffic citations and impounding vehicles.