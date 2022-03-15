Anti-war protester interrupts live Russian state news broadcast to denounce invasion of Ukraine

“Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda they tell you lies here,” the sign reads. “Russians against war,” the last line of the sign says in English.

The woman who carried out the bold act of defiance was identified as Maria Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia Channel One, according to OVD-Info, an independent human rights protest-monitoring group. The outlet’s content is tightly controlled by the Russian government.

CNN cannot independently verify the woman holding the sign is Ovsyannikova, but photos on social media profiles bearing her name match the woman seen on screen.

Russian state news agency TASS confirmed OVD-Info’s reporting, citing a source, and added that she could face prosecution.