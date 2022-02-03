Amazon Prime Price Increase – How To Lock At Low Charge

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we think will be useful to our readers. We may receive a commission for clicking on links to products from our affiliates.

The cost of living has risen dramatically in recent months, now to 76 million households AmazonPrime Soon the bill will be a little higher. Select Describes what the new price is and how you can save on the online retailer’s popular subscription service.

A price increase AmazonPrime Announced during Amazon Revenue statement Thursday. This price change will take effect from February 18, 2022, and for current Prime members, after March 25, 2022, the new price will apply to their next renewal date. Annual Prime subscription ranges from $ 119 to $ 139. For monthly subscribers, the price will be increased from $ 12.99 to $ 14.99 per month. Prime student prices are also said to be rising from $ 59 a year to $ 69 a year. This comes at a time when operating costs for the retail business are rising. This is not the only way to raise subscription service prices Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu They have done the same in recent months. If you do not use Amazon Prime regularly and currently pay for it, it is prudent to cancel the service and remove that tax. Budget. You know someone who owns Amazon Prime and you can easily divide the price of the premium service. My family and I all split the Prime cost and share an account between the three of us. However, if you can not bear the thought of not having two day shipping, there are some quick ways to save cost.

First, if you do not already have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the 30 day free trial. If you do not use the service, skip updating. If you already have the service or want to sign up for the first time, you can lock in the current price of $ 119 / year. All you have to do is “Prime Minister’s gift“For your membership, it allows you to purchase a one-year Amazon Prime membership at current rates. After doing so, set your subscription not to renew automatically. If you are looking for a completely free Prime membership, the Metro through T-Mobile Cell Service Plan Provides free access to Prime. Lastly, if you are sure you want Amazon Prime, signing up may be a plus Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. This card comes with an instant $ 100 gift card upon approval, however, you must already have Amazon Prime before applying. So the gift card would be a way to offset the cost of the subscription.

Online shopping has become a way of life, especially in the last two years of the Govt-19 epidemic. However, that feature comes at a price. Although the $ 10 or $ 20 increase per year is not much, they are Small changes in your spending habits Can make a big difference on the road. Clarification: An earlier version of the article was published before some quotes were added. Discover the in-depth coverage of Select Personal finance, Technology and tools, Health And, more and more follow us Facebook, Instagram And Twitter Stay up to date.

