Albert Pujols, Cardinals agree to deal

Time will tell whether the 42-year-old Pujols can summon the same sort of magic he had during his previous run with the Cardinals from 2001-11 when he produced two championships, three MVP awards and a 10-year streak of hitting at least .300 and smashing 30 or more home runs. That, Pujols said with the steely glare and driven mindset that became synonymous during his first run in St. Louis, is the only thing he hopes to get out of this final run in the jersey that features the birds on the bat.