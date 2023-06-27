Air quality alert issued for smog in Chicago

Weather officials issued an air quality warning Tuesday morning for parts of the Great Lakes, Lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to linger overnight in Chicago and its surrounding areas.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago’s air quality was listed as “unhealthy,” according to AirNow, a website that aggregates data from county, state and federal air quality agencies across the country, and the National Weather Service said people should “consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity.” .”

Chicago temperatures are expected to stay in the low 70s while other areas are dealing with higher temperatures. But air conditions are still unhealthy for children and adults with respiratory and lung conditions, officials said.

The Chicago Cubs have a scheduled home game against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Heavy thundershowers are likely from today to Saturday, weather officials said.

Meanwhile, a beach warning is in effect for northern and central Cook County from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, with waves as high as 3 to 5 feet expected. Conditions can be life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

Officials said high swimming risks are expected along the southern shores of Lake Michigan and along Indiana beaches as high tides are expected. These conditions are expected to continue through Monday.

Current conditions at Midway Airport are in the smoke zone at 66 degrees, and conditions at O’Hare International Airport are similar at 65 degrees.