Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical condition following an avalanche accident

Report: Jeremy Renner in “critical condition” following snow plow accident



Report: Jeremy Renner in “critical but stable” condition following snow plow accident 00:25

Angels – Movie actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, is in critical but stable condition following a crash, his rep confirmed to CBS News. Rep. Sam Mast said Renner was plowing snow when he was seriously injured.

“We can confirm that Jeremy is in critical but stable condition after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep said, confirming the accident happened in the Reno, Nevada area.

“His family is with him and he’s getting the best care,” Mast added.

Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel’s “Muta” presented by MIU MIU at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California on July 19, 2011. Jason Merritt/Getty/MIU MIU



Washoe County Sheriff’s Office a Press release Renner was injured and flown to a local hospital with a “traumatic” injury. He is the only person involved, and the sheriff’s office is investigating.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

He has also appeared in several Marvel films and recent miniseries as Clint Barton, also known as the superhero Hawkeye.

Renner owns property near Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe near Reno, Nevada. Battered by winter stormsAccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about the severe weather in the area that borders California and Nevada and surrounds the world-famous ski resort of Lake Tahoe.

On Dec. 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow with the caption, “Lake Tahoe snow is no joke.”

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Trending news



