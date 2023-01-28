Academy ‘conducts a review’ after Andrea Riseborough’s shock Oscar nomination

Just days after Andrea Riseborough shocked Hollywood Nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress For her Most viewed movie To LeslieThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it was “reviewing campaign practices” to ensure no rules were violated.

“The Academy’s goal is to ensure that the awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process,” the statement said.

“We are reviewing campaign practices around this year’s nominees to make sure no guidelines are being violated and to let us know if changes to the guidelines are needed in the new era of social media and digital communications. We believe in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for better performance.

Riseborough’s unexpected appointment may have come at the expense of similar women of color “Girl King”Viola Davis And until’Daniel DetwylerIt came after days of intense social media campaigning by celebrities including Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow and fellow Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett.

Variety Reports suggest that Academy member Frances Fisher may have broken the rules with an Instagram post trying to boost Riseborough: Viola Davis, Michael Yeoh, Detwyler and Blanchett.

If someone makes a formal complaint about Fisher’s position, he could be suspended from the academy for a year, though that won’t affect Riseborough’s candidacy.

Only nine nominations have been rescinded in the Academy’s history.