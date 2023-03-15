Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for Jets in 2023

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday that he plans to play for the New York Jets this season.

Rodgers said Friday that he made that decision, and he hasn’t made a trade, which has yet to be finalized. Sources said the two teams and Rodgers are in contact as they try to work through the final stages of a potential deal, which could include restructuring Rodgers’ contract and agreeing to trade compensation.

“I made it clear my intent was to play and play for the New York Jets and I wasn’t holding anything back. That’s the compensation the Packers are trying to get … The Packers want to move on. Let me know that in so many words,” he said.

Rodgers, who went on a four-day darkness retreat to think about his future, said he was 90% certain to retire during his retreat. As he stepped out of the darkness, he said something had changed from the Packers’ previous stance that they wanted him to play his entire career in Green Bay and that the team wanted to be direct with him at the start of the season.

Rodgers said he’s always liked the Packers’ organization, but it’s clear it’s time for a change.

“I love the city. I love the system and I always will. The facts are now they want to move on and so do I,” he said.

He said his decision to leave Green Bay was “bittersweet.”

“I was the Packers’ starting quarterback for 15 years … So, I love you, Green Bay. Thank you. I’m sad like some of you, but we’ll meet again.”

A year ago, Rodgers seemed destined to end his career in Green Bay. After considering retirement following the 2021 season, he signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension in March 2022.

Rodgers’ contract includes $59.465 million in salary and bonuses guaranteed this season. Most of that was made up of a $58.3 million bonus that didn’t come until after Week 1 of this season. The Packers will absorb $40.3 million in dead money on their salary cap. With his bonus money counted, Rodgers won’t freeze the Jets’ cap. He will count for $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024.

A group of Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California last week to meet with Rodgers.

Additionally, several Jets players tweeted to recruit Rodgers, including cornerback Chaz Gardner, who vowed to burn the cheesehead he wore to celebrate New York’s victory over the Packers last season at Lambeau Field. Gardner later made good on the promise by burning cheese in a video posted on YouTube.

Rodgers, 39, has given the Jets a wish list of free agents, and that includes Odell Beckham Jr., sources told ESPN’s Diana Rusini. Another player on that list, Packers free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

However, Rodgers said Wednesday that giving the Jets a wish list was “ridiculous.” However, he said the Jets asked him about the players he played with, but he didn’t make any demands.

“My only demand is transparency,” he said.

Packers president Mark Murphy made it clear last week that Rodgers wasn’t the organization’s first choice to return to the team, and he hoped to find a “win-win situation” for the four-time MVP and the team.

The Jets’ Super Bowl odds have been steadily improving at sportsbooks over the past week. On Wednesday, after Rodgers announced his intentions, the Jets were 14-1 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook. At that price, only five teams — the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals — had better odds than the Jets, who entered the offseason at 30-1 to win the Super Bowl. They started the week at Caesars at 17-1.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Rob Demowski and David Purdam contributed to this report.