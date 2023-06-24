Aaron Judge tore ligament in toe, no timetable for return



”,”providerName”:”Twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”contentType”:”rich”},{ “__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Dr. Stein said he suspects the partial tear will take six weeks or more to heal because Judge still can’t walk without discomfort.[that Judge could return\\] Two months from the date of injury,” said Dr. Stein. “It’s reassuring that they didn’t say he needed surgery right off the bat, but I’m cautiously optimistic because they changed the story so the timeline changed a little bit.”



He asked if he was on target. Back in August, the judge refused to answer.



“I’m not giving you any deadlines. There is no need,” said the judge. “I’ve got to get better and then I’ll be out.” Boone stopped short of saying Judge would definitely return in 2023. feeling,” Boone said. He added that Judge’s comprehension has improved over the past few weeks.



”He can do a little bit more every day, but not to the point where he’s running or doing full baseball stuff,” Boone said. “We Keep waiting and take him there. He’s as tough as they come. He wants to be there again. We will continue to try to heal and treat him. With toe injury. Their offense ranks last in batting average (.196), on-base percentage and slugging (.603) and runs per game (3.1) over that span.



“The truth is, we’re without him right now. We’ve got to find a way to do that,” Boone said. “We’ve got the people there to do that. We have to do a better job now of putting pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses.””,”type”:”text”}],”contentType”:”news”,”subHeadline”:null,” summary”:”NEW YORK — FIRST TIME , Aaron Judge referred to his right big toe injury as a torn ligament, further clouding a possible return date for the American League’s Most Valuable Player.

Judge left. Yankees lineup since June 3,”tag({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:null,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-592450″,”title”:”Aaron Judge”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:592450″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”injury”,”title”:”injury”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-147″,”title”:”New York Yankees”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:147″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-717636″,”title”:”2023/06/24 tex@nyy”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”bryan-hoch-13006808″,”title”:”Bryan Hoch”,”type”:”contributor”}],”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/rpa46kyfdapyxz2hd8ba”,”title”:”Aaron Judge tore hamstring As of now, there is no timeline for a return”}},”team:147″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:147},”person:592450″:{“__typename”:”person”,”id ” :592450}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08″,”linkInternalFilters”:”mlb”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Major League Baseball”:”englang “} window.appId = ” /*–>*/