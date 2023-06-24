Aaron Judge tore ligament in toe, no timetable for return

\n”,”providerName”:”Twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”contentType”:”rich”},{ “__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Dr. Stein said he suspects the partial tear will take six weeks or more to heal because Judge still can’t walk without discomfort.[that Judge could return\\] Two months from the date of injury,” said Dr. Stein. “It’s reassuring that they didn’t say he needed surgery right off the bat, but I’m cautiously optimistic because they changed the story so the timeline changed a little bit.”\n\nHe asked if he was on target. Back in August, the judge refused to answer.\n\n“I’m not giving you any deadlines. There is no need,” said the judge. “I’ve got to get better and then I’ll be out.” Boone stopped short of saying Judge would definitely return in 2023. feeling,” Boone said. He added that Judge’s comprehension has improved over the past few weeks.\n\n”He can do a little bit more every day, but not to the point where he’s running or doing full baseball stuff,” Boone said. “We Keep waiting and take him there. He’s as tough as they come. He wants to be there again. We will continue to try to heal and treat him. With toe injury. Their offense ranks last in batting average (.196), on-base percentage and slugging (.603) and runs per game (3.1) over that span.\n\n“The truth is, we’re without him right now. We’ve got to find a way to do that,” Boone said. “We’ve got the people there to do that. We have to do a better job now of putting pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses.””,”type”:”text”}],”contentType”:”news”,”subHeadline”:null,” summary”:”NEW YORK — FIRST TIME , Aaron Judge referred to his right big toe injury as a torn ligament, further clouding a possible return date for the American League’s Most Valuable Player.\nJudge left. Yankees lineup since June 3,”tag({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:null,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-592450″,”title”:”Aaron Judge”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:592450″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”injury”,”title”:”injury”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-147″,”title”:”New York Yankees”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:147″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-717636″,”title”:”2023/06/24 tex@nyy”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”bryan-hoch-13006808″,”title”:”Bryan Hoch”,”type”:”contributor”}],”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/rpa46kyfdapyxz2hd8ba”,”title”:”Aaron Judge tore hamstring As of now, there is no timeline for a return”}},”team:147″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:147},”person:592450″:{“__typename”:”person”,”id ” :592450}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08″,”linkInternalFilters”:”mlb”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Major League Baseball”:”englang “} window.appId = ” /*–>*/
10:25 PM UTC
NEW YORK — For the first time, Aaron Judge has referred to his right big toe injury as a torn ligament, further clouding a possible return date for the American League’s Most Valuable Player.
On June 3, Judge was out of the Yankees’ lineup after crashing into the right field wall while making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium. The club described Judge’s injury as a contusion and sprain; He has received two platelet-rich plasma injections, which are intended to speed healing.
“I don’t think a lot of people here have torn a ligament in their toe,” Judge said Saturday before the Yankees’ game against the Rangers. “An oblique or a hamstring, we have answers and a timeline. As unique as this injury is, it’s my back foot — I push off and run — it’s a A tough place.”
Given the severity of his injury, Judge’s progress has been slow. He has progressed to pool work and balance exercises, but has yet to resume catching or hitting. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge could do so by the end of the week.
“I mentioned this to the coaching staff; I want to test it a little bit,” Judge said. “Let’s play catch, have some dry swing. Let’s see where it is. I wouldn’t say I run on the field or do a lot of baseball activities. I’m just being passive and saying, ‘We’ve done a lot of things here. We are making some great progress. Let’s test what I’m actually going to do in the field.
The judge said he still has pain when he walks and cannot run at this time.
“If I can run, we’ll be out there,” Judge said. “If I can run, I’ll be out there playing defense and doing my thing. We’ll find hits. But if I can’t move, that’s the main hurdle we have to overcome. … The biggest thing is that you push the big toe back. [when] beats I want to make sure [there is] Balance, and weight shifting will be the biggest key. Once we get past that hurdle, we’re off to run and hit.
Surgery was not recommended, and Judge raised the possibility that he might receive a cortisone injection to mask his discomfort once he returns to the field.
“It’s a small change,” Dr. said Spencer Stein, a sports orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone Health who did not treat Judge. “Earlier, I heard a sprain. It’s all on a spectrum, but a strain can be a low-grade stretch or a small tear. The fact that they’re using ‘tears’ now makes me think it’s a bit of a high-grade injury and may require more time.
Because Judge still can’t walk without discomfort, Dr. Stein said he suspects the partial tear will take six weeks or more to heal.
“Timelines are always rough, but I would say with confidence, my best guess would be [that Judge could return] Two months from the date of injury,” said Dr. Stein. “It’s reassuring that they didn’t say he needed surgery right off the bat, but I’m cautiously optimistic because they’ve changed the story, so the timeline has changed a bit.”
Asked if August was aiming for revenue, the judge declined to answer.
“I’m not giving you any deadlines. There’s no need,” said the judge. “I’ve got to be good, and then I’ll be out.”
Boone stopped short of saying the judge would definitely return in 2023.
“It’s an absolute. You can’t say that about anybody. But yeah, I feel like he’s going to come back,” Boone said, adding that Judge’s understanding has improved over the past few weeks.
“He can do a little bit more every day, but he’s still not to the point where he’s running or doing the whole baseball thing,” Boone said. “We’ve just got to keep waiting and get him there. He’s as tough as they come. He wants to be back there. We’re going to keep trying to get him better and treat him — and hopefully for the best.
The Yankees have struggled mightily without Judge, losing 10 of 16 games since June 4, the first day he left the lineup with a toe injury. Their offense ranks last in batting average (.196), on-base percentage and slugging (.603) and runs per game (3.1) over that span.
“The truth is, we’re without him right now. We’ve got to find a way to do that,” Boone said. “We’ve got the guys there to do that. We’ve got to do a better job now of putting pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses.
