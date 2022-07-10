A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in a Harlem subway station.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death inside a train station in Harlem Saturday afternoon, authorities said, adding to a wave of high-profile attacks on the New York City subway system that have shocked riders in recent months.

Police were called to the 137th Street-City College station around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found teenager No. 1 with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police officials have not identified the victim and said no one has been charged. Police said they believe the boy and his attacker knew each other and did not know what their motive was.