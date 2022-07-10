A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in a Harlem subway station.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death inside a train station in Harlem Saturday afternoon, authorities said, adding to a wave of high-profile attacks on the New York City subway system that have shocked riders in recent months.
Police were called to the 137th Street-City College station around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found teenager No. 1 with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police officials have not identified the victim and said no one has been charged. Police said they believe the boy and his attacker knew each other and did not know what their motive was.
Those episodes left subway riders worried about their safety at a critical moment for the transit system. The attacks have presented a major political problem for Mayor Eric Adams, who pledged during his campaign to make the city safer.
In surveys, transit riders and employers have said subway safety is a top concern. About 74 percent of commuters said they feel less safe using public transportation now than they did before the pandemic. According to a March survey by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group.
In addition to those concerns, many riders still fear the spread of the coronavirus. About 79 percent of subway riders who did not return to trains said social distancing was one of the main factors keeping them away. A customer survey Held in the fall.
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which is facing a potential crisis after huge revenue losses during the pandemic, desperately needs riders to return to its system. An infusion of state and federal money during the pandemic helped the agency stave off a shortfall expected to reach $2 billion by 2026.
