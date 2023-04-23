9 teenagers are shot dead at an after-prom party in Texas

At least nine teenagers were injured in a shooting after a prom in Texas, according to authorities. None of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday at a home on County Road 263 north of Jasper, Texas, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“This investigation is ongoing and persons of interest are being questioned,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired. Most of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and some were transferred to Christ’s St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas, for further treatment, officials said.

“We want to say our prayers with those injured early Sunday in a shooting north of town,” the Jasper School District said in a statement, according to ABC News Texas affiliate KMBT. “Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement to assist in their investigation to bring these criminals to justice as much as we can. There will be a large law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors for any students who need their help.”