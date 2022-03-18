6 dead in Missouri interstate pileup involving 47 vehicles, official says

Photos from the scene show several tractor-trailers scattered along I-57, both on the road and in the median of the highway. The contents of the trucks – some pink material, others white – are also seen strewn on the road as crews around the area.

“I’ve never seen a crash like this,” Sgt. Jeff Kinder said in an interview with CNN affiliate KFVS-TV. “The expanse of the crash, it took up about a half-mile of the interstate.”

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker told CNN the names of the victims have not been released.

“We’re going through the identification process, and then notification of families,” Parker said.