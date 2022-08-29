San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains. Monday, Garoppolo Agreed to a restructured one-year deal That would keep him in San Francisco, according to CBS Sports NFL Insiders Josina Anderson and Jonathan Jones. Report. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, According to ESPN. Garoppolo will become a free agent next season.

Just because Garoppolo isn’t traded doesn’t mean he isn’t likely to be traded. According to ESPN. Garoppolo has to be included in the negotiations, and that means he has to agree to a trade.

According to NFL Media, Garoppolo’s new contract is worth $6.5 million, fully guaranteed, and includes incentives that could push his money closer to $16 million. With the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the 49ers had to make a decision on Jimmy G, and he will now return to the fold as Trae Lance’s backup.

Garoppolo’s original base salary in 2022 was $24.2 million, and that may be a major reason his trade market never materialized — especially since the quarterback underwent offseason shoulder surgery. Last week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan Not ruling out the possibility San Francisco has Jimmy G in the fold. Now, if something goes wrong, the 49ers have a pretty solid backup plan.

Garoppolo’s name has been in the news all season. Contender was reported in July Seattle Seahawks were consider Jimmy G added to their quarterback battle. And earlier this month Cleveland Browns that Look at Garoppolo If Deshaun Watson’s suspension escalated, it did. when New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 1 of the preseason, and knowing Garoppolo well from his days as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, many thought Robert Saleh would make a move, but that didn’t happen either.

As time went on, the 49ers began to feel more and more that they could keep Garoppolo. Even 49ers owner Jed York recently said the team is in no rush to trade the QB and that he would. Nice to have him.

“I’ve said it before, you can never have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said Tim Kawakami of the Athletics. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions about what John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) want to do. But I’ll support them in whatever they want to do to make this team better.

“I saw it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young), and I realize the salary cap is different today than the salary cap is not. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to have Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. If so, that’s the case.”

Garoppolo, who turns 31 in November, threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games last season. San Francisco came off a 2-4 start to reach the playoffs with a 10-7 record, and pulled off two straight upsets in the postseason before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Even with an impressive campaign overall, the 49ers gave up a king’s ransom to select Lance No. 3 overall last year for a reason.

Traded for Jimmy G49 New England Patriots Midway through the 2017 season. After winning his first five starts with the 49ers, San Francisco signed him to a contract. Five-year, $137.5 million contract. Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, but led the 49ers to a 13-3 record in 2019 and a Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though Garoppolo has the fourth-highest winning percentage among all NFL quarterbacks since 2016, the 49ers’ offense has never fared at the hands of Jimmy Gee compared to San Francisco’s impressive rushing attack or its ingenuity in using a variety of playmakers like Tebow Samuel. With the 49ers going No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Garoppolo’s days as the franchise’s starting quarterback felt like they might be numbered.

With the 49ers’ decision to retain Garoppolo, there will be plenty of conversation about the team’s level of confidence in Lance. Either way, their quarterback room is pretty solid with a veteran who has spent years on offense.