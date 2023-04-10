4 killed in avalanche in French Alps

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) – Four people were killed and nine others injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, Interior Minister Gerald Dormanin said on Sunday.

An avalanche occurred during the day on the Armanset glacier, he wrote on Twitter.

Those caught were skiing in the mountains, said Emmanuel Goquand, a spokesman for local authorities in Haute-Savoie, who are still confirming the identities of the victims.

[1/3] A general view shows an avalanche in the French Alps in Les Contamines-Montjoie, France on April 9, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. Domaine Skiable des Contamines-Montjoie SECMH / REUTERS via Twitter @domaineskiable

He said the avalanche covered an area of ​​1 km to 500 meters (half a mile 550 yards) at an altitude of 3,500 meters and its causes were being investigated.

The glacier is close to the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for more casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Reporting by Lily Foroody; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.