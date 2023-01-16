2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: dates, times, TV, streaming for each round of the NFC and AFC postseason

With five wild-card games now in the books, the divisional round is starting to take shape, but there’s one more game to play in the opening round before it’s fully underway. NFL Playoffs: Cowboys at Buccaneers.

Those two teams will wrap up the Super Wild Card weekend with a Monday night game at Tampa Bay.

If that game is half as exciting as the other wild card games, we should be in for a crazy ride. So far, the wild-card round has given us the third-biggest comeback win in NFL playoff history, which came Saturday when the Jaguars rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers.

The Dolphins nearly sent shockwaves into the postseason, but their upset effort against Buffalo came up short in a 34-31 loss. The Ravens came close to pulling off an astronomical upset before falling to the Bengals 24-17. The Giants pulled off an upset with a 31-24 win at Minnesota that eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs.

The 49ers advanced to the divisional round with a 41-23 win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

With that in mind, check out the full postseason schedule here. (And don’t forget, there could be a neutral site AFC title game this year: if Bills And Leaders (play each other in the AFC Championship Game, then the game will be played in Atlanta.)

Super wild card weekend

Saturday, January 14

(2) 49ers 41-23 over (7) Seahawks. The 49ers got a small scare from the Seahawks on a day when Seattle jumped out to a 17-16 halftime lead. But in the second half, San Francisco dominated and put the game away. Brock Birdie threw for 332 yards while becoming the first rookie in NFL history to total four touchdowns in a playoff game. (Burdy finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score).

Sunday, January 15

(2) Bills 34-31 over (7) Dolphins. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdog in the history of the wild-card round (+14). In the end, the Bills were able to avoid the upset thanks to Josh Allen (352 passing yards, three touchdowns) and a defense that came up with several big plays, including two turnovers, four sacks and a fourth-down stop iced. The game is only 2:30 away.

Monday, January 16

(5) Cowherd warriors at (4) Buccaneers (+2.5), 8:15 pm ET (ABC/ESPN, Stream on fuboTV) If the Cowboys are going to advance to the divisional round, they need to do something they’ve never done before: beat Tom Brady. The Cowboys are 0-7 all-time against the Buccaneers QB, including a week one loss in which Tampa Bay beat Dallas 19-3.

division round

Saturday, January 21

(4) Jaguars at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 pm ET (NBC). After a week off, the Chiefs will begin their postseason run with a game against a Jaguars team that actually played earlier this season. In Week 10, the Chiefs defeated the Jacks 27–17, where Kansas City rallied from a 20–0 lead to win.

Sunday, January 22

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills, 3 p.m. ET (CBS). The game will be played exactly 20 days after their original game was canceled due to a situation involving Damar Hamlin. With Hamlin now back home in Buffalo, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he attended the game.

Championship Sunday

January 29

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

vs. the AFC champion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)