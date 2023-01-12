2023 NFL Playoff Bracket: Picks, Predictions, Best Bet for AFC, NFC Schedule from Best Model on 15-6 Roll

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set and 12 teams will participate in the NFL Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In the expanded 14-team NFL playoffs in 2023, the Chiefs and Eagles are the only teams with bye weeks, but naysayers don’t think that’s a chance to play in the 2023 Super Bowl. While the Eagles (+170) are actually behind the 49ers (+170) on the NFL Futures board at Caesars Sportsbook, the Chiefs are slightly +160 favorites over the Bills (+200) to win the AFC. Which NFL Playoff Bracket Picks and NFL Playoff Bracket 2023 Picks Should You Make? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, make sure See what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates each NFL game 10,000 times, has more than $7,000 for $100 players in the top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend with an incredible 161-113 run among the top-rated NFL picks from the 2017 season into the 2023 NFL playoffs. It’s on a 15-6 roll among top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the season.

The model finished in the top 10 in NFL picks for four straight NFL picks in the last six years on NFLPickWatch and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who followed it was superior.

The best 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It’s high Dallas Cowboys Despite their lackluster finish to the season. Head-to-head results are significant when it comes to NFL playoff seeding, but this is one league. Both teams have come a long way since the Buccaneers’ 19-3 win in Week 1. The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott early in that game and lost Cooper Rush on the play. However, Rush was able to respond in subsequent weeks and lead Dallas to a 4-1 record as a starter while Prescott recovered.

7 weeks since shaking off the rust Lions, Prescott has led one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. From Week 8 through Week 17, the Cowboys averaged 36.3 points per game and scored at least 27 points in each contest. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay finished 25th in scoring on the season and only managed to score more than 23 points in two games. That disparity is one reason the Cowboys advance in 50% of simulations in the model. Here are some other teams to choose from.

2023 NFL Playoff Brackets, Seeding

AFC:

1. Leaders

2. Bills

3. Bengal

4. Jaguars

5. chargers

6. Crows

7. Dolphins

NFC:

1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Bookers

5. Cowherd warriors

6. Giants

7. Sea hawks

Super Wild Card Weekend:

49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Sectional Round:

Eagles vs. The lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs Vs. Low AFC seed remaining

NFC, AFC Championship Game:

2023 Super Bowl

