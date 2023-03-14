2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, top players available

NFL Free agency is here!
A legal grace period opened at noon ET on Monday, allowing all free agents to discuss contracts and reach agreements with teams.
Free agency officially opens when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can officially sign players at that time.
Here’s a look at the notable moves made, along with the best players still available:
The players signed
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Bradley PinionB
2022 Statistics: 45.9 average yards per punt, 41.2 net yards per punt
Notified Terms: Three years, $8.65 million with $4.325 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons
David Onimeda, TD
2022 Statistics: 43 combined tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery
Notified Terms: Three years, $35 million with $24 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New Orleans Saints
Jesse Bates IIIS
2022 Statistics: 71 combined tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed
Notified Terms: Four years, $64 million
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Conor McGovern, G
2022 Statistics: 15 starts, two sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Notified Terms: Three years, $23 million
Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
Shy Tuttle, TD
2022 Statistics: 49 combined tackles, two sacks
Notified Terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $13 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New Orleans Saints
Vaughan BellS
2022 Statistics: 77 combined tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery
Notified Terms:
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
DJ EdwardsLP
2022 Statistics: 159 combined tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovered
Notified Terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Nate DavisG
2022 Statistics: 12 starts, three sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Three years, $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Tennessee Titans
Tremaine EdmondsLP
2022 Statistics: 102 combined tackles, one interception, one sack
Notified Terms: Four years, $72 million and $50 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Germain PrattLP
2022 Statistics: 99 combined tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery
Notified Terms: Three years, $21 million
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Okoronkwo, T.E
2022 Statistics: 44 combined tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble
Notified Terms: Three years, $22 million with $12.5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Houston Texans
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Mike McClincheyRT
2022 Statistics: 17 starts, six sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Notified Terms: Five years, $87.5 million with $50 million guaranteed
Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers
Ben PowersG
2022 Statistics: 17 starts, zero sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Four years, $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens
Jared Stidham, QB
2022 Statistics: 656 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 89.2 passer rating
Notified Terms: Two years, $10 million with $5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Zach Allen, DE
2022 Statistics: 47 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits
Notified Terms: Three years, $45.75 million with $32.5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
Cam Sutton, CB
2022 Statistics: 43 combined tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed
Notified Terms: Three years, $22.5 million with 33 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Alex Anzalone, LP
2022 Statistics: 125 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Notified Terms: Three years, $18.75 million
Previous Team: Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Case Keenum, QB
2022 Statistics: Appeared in two games as a backup
Notified Terms: Two years, $6.25 million with $4 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Buffalo Bills
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Jawan TaylorOT
2022 Statistics: 17 starts, five sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Four years, $80 million with $60 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy GaroppoloQB
2022 Statistics: 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 103.0 passer rating
Notified Terms: Three years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed
Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Mike White, QB
2022 Statistics: 1,152 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 75.7 passer rating
Notified Terms: Two years, worth up to $16 million
Previous Team: New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Josh Oliver, TE
2022 Statistics: 14 receptions, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns
Notified Terms: Three years, $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Jonathan JonesCP
2022 Statistics: Compiled 69 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed
Notified Terms: Two years, $20 million with $13 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
Bobby Okerek, LB
2022 Statistics: 151 combined tackles, two forced fumbles
Notified Terms: Four years, $40 million with $22 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Patrick Peterson, CB
2022 Statistics: 66 combined tackles, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed
Notified Terms: A two-year contract
Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings
San Francisco 49ers
Javon HargraveTD
2022 Statistics: 60 combined tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble
Notified Terms: Four years, $80 million with $40 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Sam Darnold, QB
2022 Statistics: 1,143 passing yards, nine total touchdowns (seven passing, two rushing), three interceptions, 92.6 passer rating
Notified Terms: One year contract
Previous Team: Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamel DeanCP
2022 Statistics: 57 combined tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed
Notified Terms: Four years, $52 million
Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington generals
Andrew Wylie, OT
2022 Statistics: 17 starts, nine sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Three years, $24 million
Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Gates, O.L
2022 Statistics: 10 games (eight starts), one sack allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Three years, $16.5 million with $8 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New York Giants
There are great players
(via FOX Sports’ 2023 NFL Free Agent Top 50 Rankings)
Lamar Jackson (Franchised Tagged)
Orlando Brown Jr
James Bradberry
Saquon Barkley (Franchised Tagged)
Josh Jacobs (Franchised Tagged)
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Lavonte David
Dalvin Tomlinson
Tony Pollard (Franchised Tagged)
Dray’Mont Jones
Dalton Schultz
Marcus Davenport
Yannick Ngakoue
Odell Beckham Jr
Caleb McGarry
Juju Smith-Schuster
Jordan Boyer
Mike Gesicki
Alan Lazard
Isaac Semalo
Fletcher Cox
Rock Ya-sin
David Long Jr
Zach Allen
Byron Murphy Jr
Miles Sanders
Dalton Risner
Evan Engram (Franchised Tagged)
Jacob Meyers
Garrett Bradbury
DJ Charg
