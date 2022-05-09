2022 Tony Awards Nominations: Live Announcements and News

Patti Lupon brings down the devastating anthem “The Ladies Who Lunch” on Marion Elliott’s Renaissance “Company” with her music. debt… Sarah Krulwich / The New York Times

On Monday morning Barry Lubon received his eighth Tony nomination, in recognition of Joan’s portrayal of who is knocking down the house – above? – With the devastating anthem “The Ladies Who Lunch” by Stephen Sondheim and George Furtz “Company.” Marion Elliott’s gender is flipped The revival of the showStarring Katrina Lenk, it opened in December after a long epidemic delay.

How did she own that song? “When I rehearsed with Marianne,” he said of the show’s director, “I saw the high bar stool and I went, ‘I can not get down from this bar stool and get up again. I’m just sitting here.’ That’s what Marianne wanted.

She continued: “So this is about direction. If you have a good director, your description will be unique to you. You do not follow anyone else.

Speaking from a New York City apartment, she took the time to honor her co-stars (“Katrina Lenk, she’s holding our production together, she’s a great lead lady”) and the audience who came to “the company”: “They are incredibly respectful. They are wearing masks and no phones are turned off. Edited excerpts from the dialog are here.

Being Recommended for Tony Ever aged?

This is something we as actors love. Because this is a verification of our work. So no, it never ages. How does he feel? I do not know. I just woke up. Feeling better. I mean, it’s a journey – a heartbreaking, confusing, happy journey. It breaks the heart because of the impact it has had on Kovit and Lockdown and all of us.

When we got back to our first rehearsal, everyone was green. We were insensitive, we were scared, we didn’t know if we would rehearse and act, and would shut up again. [The “Company” revival was in previews when Broadway shut down in March 2020.] But since they are all professionals, this is also one of the most extraordinary companies I have ever been to. There are no children on the show. No one is coming to the show for the first time. These are senior artists. We were bound as human beings, recognizing each other that we all felt the same.

Who is Joan?

She is an unhappy Eastern woman. She is the woman who eats lunch. I do not belong to that class. I am middle class, long island, working parents, not enough money. One day, before I could think of Jon, I went Steve’s house in Connecticut Someone with my music director wanted me to sing “The Ladies Who Lunch” and I wanted his approval and his movement and his notes. In the end, he said, “I don’t think you understand the song.” But I think we are all human. And the lyrics are very clear. So who do I think she is? I think she’s an Azerbaijani, unhappy, rich woman, she hides her flaws with a sense of humor.

Stephen Sonheim He died in November, two weeks before the opening. Did it change the show?

This is serious. The night we found out he had passed, “Who will improve me?” I don’t think there is anyone as difficult, complex and precise as Steve. Steve improved me. He made me feel better every time I played a character. He is the employee, he is the finalist. I know it’s ridiculous, but the more he’s not with us, the more I miss him.

How was it that your fellow actors knew you could come out with Govt-19 disease at any time?

We had our Understations from the first day of rehearsal. And they are rehearsed very well. Who really is first is a moment for us. There are more downstream courses on stage than there were policies. More lights were lit. They continued the show. They are an extraordinary group of talented people who know their work. They are incredible. They deserve their own Tony Award. They really do. I had no idea what happened when I went out. But I have good covers. The thing is, do you accept your responsibility? These people did.