2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 Live Updates: Lightning Face Maple Leaves a Big NHL Saturday

The two most beautiful words in the game? Game 7. Good luck to hockey fans, Saturday will be full of excitement 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Three games are played on the same day in the first round.

Tampa Bay got an extra game after pushing the 6th game into extra time, eventually winning 4-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs thanks to a goal from Braden Point. This series is equal as no team has won two in a row so far. Toronto has been hungry for proof that Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series in 18 years. Meanwhile, Lightning chases a Stanley Cup three beats. Their winner-take-all match is set for TNT at 7pm ET.

Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers on ESPN live on ESPN and fuboTV at 10pm (Try it for free) There were blowouts and close games in both arenas, but the main trend was that the first scoring team came out victorious. Edmonton won 4-2 on Thursday to make the 7th game possible. Evander Kane scored two goals in that game, and the Oilers will be key to moving the offense forward. The left-hander has scored seven goals in the series, linking him to Minnesota’s Grill Kaprisov and Pittsburgh’s Jack Quenzel to the NHL lead in this year’s playoffs.

Boston and Carolina started the game Saturday at the PNC Arena, and like the first six games of the series, the home team won. The Hurricanes beat Stanley Cup ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 3-2 victory over the Bruins. Max Domi led Carolina with three points, including two goals in the second period. The Hurricanes have now won six games in a row and will next play the winner of the Rangers-Penguins series, which ends in another game 7 on Sunday.

CBS Sports offers live updates throughout Saturday’s action.