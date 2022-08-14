2022 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores on Sunday’s Round 4

J.J. Spahn will try to go wire-to-wire at the St. Jude Championship as he heads into the final round with a one-stroke lead at 13 under. After losing his edge early in the third round, the Texas Open winner remained solid throughout Saturday’s action, eventually maintaining his lead over Austrian Sepp Straka.

The duo will reunite on Sunday as they battle not only each other but also a star-studded cast of followers.

Cameron Smith finished in a flurry and made birdies on two of his last three holes to lift his name to the top of the leaderboard at 11 under. Joining him in that tally is Will Salatoris, who rebounded with rounds of 63-65 after opening with a 1-over 71.

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, four-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns and Tony Finau have come into the playoffs after winning their last two tournaments.

Combine the drama at the top of the leaderboard with the theater of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and Sunday should be action-packed. A number of players will be looking to climb into the top 70 heading into next week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports follows it all with live updates and analysis throughout Round 4 of the 2022 St. Jude Championship on Saturday.