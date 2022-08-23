2022 primaries: Florida, New York, Oklahoma state primaries begin

Democratic clashes in Florida, New York, progressive challenges make headlines

There are several high-profile clashes between Democrats as voters head to the polls on Tuesday. Primary elections in Florida and New York.

In Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried faces incumbent Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democratic gubernatorial primary to determine who will challenge the Republican incumbent. Governor Ron DeSantis In the November general election.

Most polls show Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat who once served as governor of Florida while a member of the GOP, leading Fried in a heated race that has seen sharp attacks from both sides.

In New York, longtime Democratic members of Congress Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney After their respective New York City districts were annexed in the state’s redistricting process following the 2020 census, they are forced to compete for a seat in New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Both have served in Congress since the early 1990s and face a challenge from a third Democrat, the 38-year-old attorney. Suraj PatelWho calls for “generational change” and a new approach to representing the district rather than “status quo”.

Polls show Nadler leading the race, with Maloney second and Patel third, though each continues to draw support from a significant portion of respondents.

In New York, incumbent Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney is facing a challenge from the left in state Sen. Alessandra Biagi in the state’s 17th Congressional District.

Biagi is a supporter of the “Defend the Police” movement Approvals received “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY

Recent polls show Maloney, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District and is considered a moderate Democrat, leads Biagi by double digits; However, the latter is expecting the same upset as Ocasio-Cortez Then-Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley In 2018.

