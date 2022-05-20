2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Tiger Woods Score, Golf Scores in Round 2 today

It was a mixed bag for some of the best in the world in the first round of the 104th PGA Championship in the Southern Hills. Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy advanced to the top of the Leaderboard at 5 under 65, but not everyone is as lucky as the Northern Irishman.

Four of the world’s top five players put the over-bar rounds together; Among them was the best player in this year’s game, Scotty Scheffler, who left the sixes in 1-over 71 runs. He rests Friday morning with Colin Morikawa and John Rahm, both of whom have struggled over the first 18 holes.

Although the trio could not handle the difficult afternoon conditions in the Southern Hills, Justin Thomas continued. World number. The 67-year-old started his week under 3, which was the best starting round of his PGA Championship career. He also got a hot start in Round 2. McIlroy, Thomas and others will separate themselves from the set when trying to make names like Tiger Woods and Jordan Speed.

