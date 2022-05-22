2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Golf Scores Today in Round 4 at Southern Hills

Tulsa, Oklahoma – The 2022 PGA Championship ends on Sunday, with many golfers at the top of the leaderboard and they have not won big – let alone a PGA Tour event – I will not let down on the immense potential to compete for the Skymaker Trophy. Mito Pereira has a three-stroke lead in the finals, becoming the first Chilean to win a major championship and the first to win a championship at the Atlantic Athletics Club since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

Joining Pereira in the final pair is Matt Fitzpatrick, who will try to capture his own history in the Southern Hills. With one win, Fitzpatrick became not only the first Englishman to win a major championship after Danny Willett at the 2016 Masters, but also the first from his country to win a PGA Championship for over 100 years. Both will be duke out in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with former Wake Forest teammates Will Saladoris and Cameron Young leading the group. For the first time since at least 2000, the top four on the leaderboard to reach the finals of a major championship are without a PGA Tour win.

With so much inexperience, Sunday is set to be a memorable end to the PGA Championship. CBS Sports will update the story with the PGA Championship scores and highlights below. Check out the live scores above this story, in more detail Lead And Round 4 tee times.

