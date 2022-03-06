2022 NFL Scouting Combine Day 3 results: Georgia steals the show, edge rushers show depth

The defense took the field Saturday on the third day of the NFL Scouting Combine. The scouting event comes to an end Sunday with the defensive backs and special teams. Those prospects have a difficult act to follow after the defensive line and linebackers lived up to every bit of the hype.

Georgia steals the show

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis stole the show early running a 4.78 seconds 40-yard dash. He followed that up with a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump and a 32-inch vertical jump; both of which were the best among combine performers at 340-plus pounds all-time. His teammate, Devonte Wyatt, was also stellar. The second group of defensive linemen took the field and the buzz continued to build. Edge rusher Travon Walker clocked 4.51 seconds 40-yard dash. He showed off a chiseled frame and great movement skills working through the bags. If that wasn’t enough, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, a Georgia transfer, also tested very well and likely cemented his claim as a first-round pick.

Walker’s combination of performance and size likely ensures that he does not make it out of the top 10 in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants and Jets stand out as two teams that could be in the mix.

The Georgia linebackers continued uplifting the Bulldogs program with strong performances from Channing Tindall and Quay Walker. Nakobe Dean did not compete.

Edge rusher depth on full display

For the teams that miss out of Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and now Walker, there will be no shortage of options for teams in need of an edge rusher. Eight prospects in total ran under a 4.6 seconds 40-yard dash, including Walker and Thibodeaux. Ole Miss’ Sam Williams, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Michigan’s David Ojabo and many others fit the profile of impact players in the NFL.