2022 NFL Schedule Leaks, Rumors: Detroit Lions Games, Tracking Dates

The Detroit Lions The rest of the NFL 2022 schedule will be released Thursday night at 8pm ET. But throughout the day, many games will leak along the way, allowing the schedule to slowly build up before the official release. That’s why this post.

We already know The Lions will face 17 opponents this year. It is set up by a pretty standard process. This year, the Lions will have their regular six division games, with each team playing in the NFC East and each team in the AFC East. In addition, they have a bonus home game against the AFC opponent (Jaguars), which is the latest move to the 17-game table.

As a reminder, here are the home and country enemies for the 2022 season.

Home Enemies: Bears, PackersVikings, eagles, generals, bills, Dolphins, Sea hawksJaguars

Enemies Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Jets, Panthers

We’ll add rumors to the tracker below, so stick here and press the update button until 8pm ET.

Note: A lot of false rumors will spread in the next 12 hours, so we will only add rumors Reliable Sources for our supervisor.

Lions Schedule Rumor Trackers

Table so far:

Week 1 – Vs. Eagles – 1 pm ET

Week 2 –

Week 3 –

Week 4 –

Week 5 – at Patriots – 1 pm ET

Week 6 –

Week 7 –

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 – At the bears

Week 11 –

Week 12 – Bills Against – 12:30 pm ET – CBS (Thanks)

Week 13 –

Week 14 –

Week 15 –

Week 16 –

Week 17 – Against bears

Week 18 – In the Packers