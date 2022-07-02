2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Zach LaVine Gets Supermax; Jalen Brunson to the Knicks; Celtics add Danilo Cullinari

Good pictures



NBA free agency is underway, and it’s moving at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players can officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans won’t have to wait long for some major news. Hours before free agency opens, Kevin Durant Requested a trade from afar Brooklyn Nets. The KD request is sending shockwaves throughout the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams perform this season.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million supermax deal to return to Chicago, while Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million supermax deal with the Wizards. James Harden is still available, but expected to re-sign with the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104M deal New York Knicks. Also, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton could opt out Suns This summer. Hornets Forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent But he was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Want to keep the top free agent results in one place? CBS Sports has our 2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker. Check out the latest moves below.

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker