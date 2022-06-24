This day and age is not usually much of a surprise in the NBA draft, but as Thursday night began to be a major one, Orlando Magic selected Duke Forward Paulo Panzero as the No. 1 seed. For weeks, they had been expecting Jabri Smith to be taken out of the Auburn, and it was not yet clear if it was a comprehensive photo shoot or if they had changed their mind at the last minute.
It is said that The Magic never conducted Panzero for a formal workout or interview in Orlando, suggesting that this may be the latter.
Anyway, the Oklahoma City Thunder then drove the big man set Holmgreen out of Gonzaga as expected, while the Houston Rockets went into the top three with Smith. The rockets may have been planned in Panzero, but Smith should have matched well with Johnson Green for a sharp shooting forward.
Of course, no draft could be complete without the Sacramento Kings out of the box, and despite almost all predictions that Purdue’s Jaden Ivy would be the clear fourth-best player, they picked up Keegan Murray, who finished 4th overall. Maybe they really trusted Murray, or they might have been wary of taking a guard on their first choice for the third time.
Exciting night around the NBA.
2022 NBA Draft Order
|Round 1
|Choose
|Round 2
|Choose
|1. Mantra
|
Paulo Panzero
|31. Crack bowlers
| Andrew Nembard
PG | Konsaka
|2. Thunder
|
Chad Holmgren
|32. Mantra
| Caleb Houston
SF | Michigan
|3. Rockets
|
Jabri Smith
|33. Raptors
| Christian Koloko
C | Arizona
|4. Kings
|
Keegan Murray
|34. Thunder
| Jailin Williams
PF | Arkansas
|5. Pistons
|
Jaden Ivy
|35. Lakes *
| Max Christie
SG | Michigan St.
|6. Crack bowlers
|
Of Benedict Madrid
|36. Trail Blazers
| Gabriel Procita
SF | Italy
|7. Trail Blazers
|
Shadow Sharp
|37. Kings *
| Jaden Hardy
SG | G League Ignite
|8. Pelicans
|
Tyson Daniels
|38. Spurs *
| Kennedy Chandler
PG | Tennessee
|9. Spurs
|
Jeremy Sosson
|39. Guards
| Caliph Diop
C | Senegal
|10. Witches
|
Johnny Davis
|40. Wood Wolves *
| Price McGowans
SF | Nebraska
|11. Feet *
| Ousmane Dieng
SF | France
|41. Pelicans
| EJ Little
PF | Ohio St.
|12. Thunder
| Jalan Williams
SG | St. Clair
|42. Nix
| Trevor Keells
SG | Duke
|13. Hornets *
| Jalan Duran
C | Memphis
|43. Clippers
|14. Guards
| Ochai Akbaji
SG | Kansas
|44. Hawks
|15. Hornets
| Mark Williams
C | Duke
|45. Hornets
|16. Hawks
| AJ Griffin
SF | Duke
|46. Pistons
|17. Rockets
| Tari Eason
PF | LSU
|47. Chrysalis
|18. Bulls
| Dylan Terry
SF | Arizona
|48. Wood wolves
|19. Wood Wolves *
| Jack Laravia
PF | Wake Forest
|49. Guards *
|20. Spurs
| Great Branham
SF | Ohio St.
|50. Wood Wolves
|21. Nuggets
| Christian Brown
SG | Kansas
|51. Warriors
|22. ChrisLice *
| Walker Kessler
C | Auburn
|52. Pelicans
|23. 76ers *
| David Roddy
SG | Colo St.
|53. Celtics
|24. Bucks
| MarJon Beauchamp
SF | G League Ignite
|54. Witches
|25. Spurs
| Blake Wesley
SG | Our lady
|55. Warriors
|26. Rockets *
| Wendell Moore Jr.
SF | Duke
|56. Guards
|27. Heat
| Nikola Jovic
SF | Serbia
|57. Trail Blazers
|28. Warriors
| Patrick Baldwin Jr.
PF | Milwaukee
|58. Crack bowlers
|29. ChrisLice *
| Tidy Washington Jr..
PG | Kentucky
|30. Nuggets *
| Beyton Watson
SF | UCLA
* – Business Report
