2022 NBA Draft Live Updates, Results: Trader, Order, Grades, Magic Trade Takes Palo Banzero No. 1

This day and age is not usually much of a surprise in the NBA draft, but as Thursday night began to be a major one, Orlando Magic selected Duke Forward Paulo Panzero as the No. 1 seed. For weeks, they had been expecting Jabri Smith to be taken out of the Auburn, and it was not yet clear if it was a comprehensive photo shoot or if they had changed their mind at the last minute.

It is said that The Magic never conducted Panzero for a formal workout or interview in Orlando, suggesting that this may be the latter.

Anyway, the Oklahoma City Thunder then drove the big man set Holmgreen out of Gonzaga as expected, while the Houston Rockets went into the top three with Smith. The rockets may have been planned in Panzero, but Smith should have matched well with Johnson Green for a sharp shooting forward.

Of course, no draft could be complete without the Sacramento Kings out of the box, and despite almost all predictions that Purdue’s Jaden Ivy would be the clear fourth-best player, they picked up Keegan Murray, who finished 4th overall. Maybe they really trusted Murray, or they might have been wary of taking a guard on their first choice for the third time.

Exciting night around the NBA. We will provide you with all the steps right here. Here’s how to view the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Follow below for updates, trades and analytics options for the 2022 NBA Draft.

2022 NBA Draft Order

Round 1 Choose Round 2 Choose 1. Mantra Paulo Panzero

PF | Duke 31. Crack bowlers Andrew Nembard

PG | Konsaka 2. Thunder Chad Holmgren

C | Konsaka 32. Mantra Caleb Houston

SF | Michigan 3. Rockets Jabri Smith

PF | Auburn 33. Raptors Christian Koloko

C | Arizona 4. Kings Keegan Murray

PF | Iowa 34. Thunder Jailin Williams

PF | Arkansas 5. Pistons Jaden Ivy

SG | Burdock 35. Lakes * Max Christie

SG | Michigan St. 6. Crack bowlers Of Benedict Madrid

SG | Arizona 36. Trail Blazers Gabriel Procita

SF | Italy 7. Trail Blazers Shadow Sharp

SG | Kentucky 37. Kings * Jaden Hardy

SG | G League Ignite 8. Pelicans Tyson Daniels

SG | G League Ignite 38. Spurs * Kennedy Chandler

PG | Tennessee 9. Spurs Jeremy Sosson

PF | Baylor 39. Guards Caliph Diop

C | Senegal 10. Witches Johnny Davis

SF | Wisconsin 40. Wood Wolves * Price McGowans

SF | Nebraska 11. Feet * Ousmane Dieng

SF | France 41. Pelicans EJ Little

PF | Ohio St. 12. Thunder Jalan Williams

SG | St. Clair 42. Nix Trevor Keells

SG | Duke 13. Hornets * Jalan Duran

C | Memphis 43. Clippers 14. Guards Ochai Akbaji

SG | Kansas 44. Hawks 15. Hornets Mark Williams

C | Duke 45. Hornets 16. Hawks AJ Griffin

SF | Duke 46. ​​Pistons 17. Rockets Tari Eason

PF | LSU 47. Chrysalis 18. Bulls Dylan Terry

SF | Arizona 48. Wood wolves 19. Wood Wolves * Jack Laravia

PF | Wake Forest 49. Guards * 20. Spurs Great Branham

SF | Ohio St. 50. Wood Wolves 21. Nuggets Christian Brown

SG | Kansas 51. Warriors 22. ChrisLice * Walker Kessler

C | Auburn 52. Pelicans 23. 76ers * David Roddy

SG | Colo St. 53. Celtics 24. Bucks MarJon Beauchamp

SF | G League Ignite 54. Witches 25. Spurs Blake Wesley

SG | Our lady 55. Warriors 26. Rockets * Wendell Moore Jr.

SF | Duke 56. Guards 27. Heat Nikola Jovic

SF | Serbia 57. Trail Blazers 28. Warriors Patrick Baldwin Jr.

PF | Milwaukee 58. Crack bowlers 29. ChrisLice * Tidy Washington Jr..

PG | Kentucky 30. Nuggets * Beyton Watson

SF | UCLA

* – Business Report