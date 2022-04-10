2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The two best golfers in the world this year will square off with a green jacket on the line Sunday at the 2022 Masters. Scottie Scheffler, the 36- and 54-hole leader, has seen his advantage narrow but will nevertheless enter the final round at Augusta National three strokes ahead of Cameron Smith. One of the two will almost certainly end the day being crowned on the 18th green with a $ 2.7 million check finding its way into their back account.

Scheffler, who took a five-stroke lead entering Round 3, saw that advantage cut in half as Smith posted the round of the day, a 4-under 68. Though Scheffler has been far more consistent this week, the No. 1 player in the world will have to battle down the stretch. Given 26 of the last 31 green jacket winners have come from the final pairing in Round 4, there’s a far better than not chance one of these two will be named Masters champion on Sunday afternoon.

As far as Tiger Woods, a gutty and impressive effort over the first two days led to the five-time Masters winner making the cut for the 22nd consecutive tournament at Augusta National. However, Tiger followed that up with the worst round of his career here, a 6-over 78 that saw him plummet out of contention. His goal on Sunday? Get back to even for the Masters.

