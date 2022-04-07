2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After a long, often chaotic first part of the week, the 86th Masters gets underway today with as much anticipation as one can remember a major championship carrying. Much of that obviously revolves around Tiger Woods teeing it up for the first time since his horrific car accident in February 2021, and he’s taken almost all of the oxygen out of August National for the last three days. However, there are plenty of other storylines that will begin to unfold starting Thursday morning.

Chief among those is Rory McIlroy’s bid for his first Masters and the elusive career grand slam. Asked about this Wednesday, his answer was tremendous: “I love Augusta National. I love the Masters. I’ve had wonderful times here and not so wonderful times. But I keep coming back every year, and I’ll keep coming back as as long as they’ll let me. ” That’s how many people feel about the Masters, and it’s likely that one more name – perhaps Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas or McIlroy himself – will this year be added to the list of folks who will be able to keep coming back forever.

