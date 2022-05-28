2022 Champions League Finals: Real Madrid vs. Watch Liverpool match, chance to score, predictions

The UEFA Champions League final Comes with Meeting of Liverpool and Real Madrid in the State de France in Saint-Denis Saturday to determine the winners of this year’s Europe. This is not the first time the couple has met with them in the Paris region 1981 meeting The Reds won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, while their latest UCL final was 3-1 against Los Blancos.

Saturday’s clash will see two heavyweight teams from Europe clash, while Manchester City will be looking forward to a second consecutive Champions League final.

We look forward to seeing this one team team-wise with some of the key battles and things to look out for in the French capital on Saturday.

How to see and contradictions

Date: Saturday, May 28 | Time: 3pm ET

TV: CBS | Live Stream: Paramount + (Try for free)

Location: State de France – Saint-Denis, France

Studio: Kate Abto, Thierry Henry, Jamie Kraker and Micah Richards

Commentators: Clive Tildesley and Rob Green | Rule Expert: Christina Angel

Site: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach, Jenny Chiu and Guillem Ball

Contradictions: Liverpool +104; Draw +270; Madrid +245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Special game | Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Fit to see

Liverpool: I have expanded on this further My bold predictions paragraphBut it certainly feels like a game where the battle will be won Trent Alexander-Arnold And Vinicius Jr. Can lead their team to victory. The latter is statistically the best prospect in Europe and his lightning speed roasted Liverpool last season. But Alexander-Arnold is better than the defensive. If he can get to the point of shooting crosses into the box, Madrid will be seriously tested. – James Penge

More likely to hit

Liverpool: He may have struggled to find the net late, and his record in the final for Liverpool was not as spectacular as the other games (a penalty in the win against Tottenham three years ago), but it is doubtful he will be a brave man. Of Mohammed Salah Ability to deliver. The Egyptian was finally rested, and he has rarely scored in his side’s recent games. Even in half an hour against the wolves, he was a reviving force. With the clear desire to avenge himself in Madrid for what happened in Kiev four years ago, it could be a game that sees Salah at his best. – James Penge

Real Madrid: That’s for sure Kareem Benzema. Prior to meeting in the quarter-finals last season, Benzema had scored four goals in three appearances with Liverpool. Fast forward to date and with the ability to score in every possible way he can now be the best player in the world. He was the reference point of the attack and the main penalty-kick taker. It only takes half a second to strike, he’s definitely very likely and will probably find the net in it. – Roger Gonzalez

Often holding a clean sheet

Thibaut Courtois and Alison The best two in business. What separates these two is how reliable their security is at night. Liverpool’s defense is known to have its wobble, but it was Madrid who conceded the most goals, goals and twice as many shots so far throughout the Champions League. Not even once in the knockout rounds did Courtois have a clean sheet; Against the strongest attack in Europe, you can expect it to continue. – James Penge

Man of the Match selection

Liverpool: If Kareem Benzema is appeased for the first time in this match, a lawsuit could be filed against Virgil von Dijk. But if he wants to continue the latest form, if he fits, தியாகு Paris may be the brightest star at night. The Spaniard has been one of the best players in Europe this season, and has provided the Man of the Match shots when he was most important in the Champions League. Set against Tony Cruise and Luca Modric, it could be a game that proves Diego is the best. – James Penge

Real Madrid: Luca Modric. He has to be creative in the middle, to whitewash the ball quickly to get the attack, and he will see zero on Benzema’s legs and head. He may be 36 years old, but he still has it. Everything flows through him, and if Real wants to win, he will be a big reason. – Roger Gonzalez

Predictions

Match prediction: It’s hard to shake the feeling that Madrid have used their nine lives so far and will not crumble under pressure like Liverpool, PSG and Manchester City have done so easily in the biggest cases. Strictly speaking, I support them to win easily 3-1.