2022 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores from today’s Round 1 at St Andrews

The Old Course at St Andrews offers golfers a chance to make a splash in 2022. Also, the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews for the 30th time, players have the opportunity to join Chev. Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are Claret Jug winners at this location.

Rory McIlroy, who has already collected three top-10 finishes at majors this season, heads the race as the favorite. The 2014 champion golfer is winless in four of the last eight majors, hoping to bounce back from Major Schneidt. Links specialist Jordan Spieth will try to capture the fourth major championship of his career, while Xander Schauffele, the hottest name in the game, will look for his first victory. Of course, eyes will still gravitate towards Tiger as he embarks on what will be his last formal opportunity to compete in the home of golf.

Playing on a star-studded field, the Old Course a historic backdrop and the pressure of being this year’s final, the 150th Open Championship is already shaping up to be one to remember. CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights below. See the live scores above this story for more detail Leading, Round 1 tee times And a complete Open the TV schedule coverage guide.