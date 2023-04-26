2 Bud Light execs on leave after promotion with Dylan Mulvaney

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, said Tuesday that two of its executives are on leave after the beer was featured in a social media ad by a transgender influencer.

Bud Light’s sales have slumped amid calls for a boycott because of the ad and criticism of the company’s response to the backlash, including the targeting and harassment of one of its vacationing executives.

Alyssa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, and Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch’s core brands, are on leave, the company said in a statement.

“We’ve made some changes to align the structure of our marketing function to reduce layers so that our senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brands’ operations,” Anheuser-Busch said in a statement. “These steps will help us focus on what we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always having a positive impact on our communities and our country.”