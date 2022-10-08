10 Best College Football Predictions Against the Spread Week 6

10 of the best predictions for college football’s big Saturday. Which games appear to be top bets and top picks for Week 6 games?

Results so far: 36-24-1

We had a bad week out.

It definitely happens, and who knows how these rolls can disappear.

Everything went differently at 3-7, but now comes the bounceback.

No messing around with anything fun. No point totals – Duke-Georgia Tech might have a meatball in the middle of the plate, under 55. No gimmicks. Ten picks against the spread, ten wins…

Here’s the problem that started last week and continues. With 88 games and all the massive spreads fueled by high speculation in the market, it’s easy to spot the imbalances.

There are now too many games on any given Saturday in conference play, with only 55 to choose from, and…

Whining is not winning. Let’s do this.

Here we go with the 10 best college football predictions against the spread…

Click on each game for a preview

Tax Alabama -24.5

ATS exam Texas A&M

I will never, ever, ever blame Alabama for taking them home, no matter how many points they have.

I know it’s a revenge game after losing last year, and I know the clash between the coaches is important, and I know it’s very possible that Bama’s defense will come out and make a perfect game.

Is Bryce Young ready to go, and if so, what kind of shape is his shoulder in? Even if he plays and is good, I’m really good.

Alabama swept Utah State, ULM and Vanderbilt. Texas? Way too close. Arkansas? The fourth quarter was disastrous, but it was diced up in 45 minutes.

Alabama still has to prove it can be amazing for four quarters against a good one. Sure can, but I’ll take a chance on A&M bringing something to this as well.

This is the most efficient defense Alabama has ever faced. A&M may have lost 42-24 to Mississippi State last week, but it gave up a big six and a kick six. That T wave should not be turned off.

Again, though, you won’t fight yourself if you find something completely different, and that goes for this…

Tax Georgia -29.5

ATS exam Georgia

I know, I really misled you last week into believing that Georgia would be Georgia again against a mediocre Missouri. It didn’t work so well.

Georgia is back at home, and somehow it’s Auburn’s first road game of the season, and then there’s the scoring.

Auburn didn’t really do that.

If it’s hard for you to score 17 points at home against Missouri and you’re only going to score 24 against San Jose State, what are you going to do against a jacked-up Georgia team Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS?

Why has Georgia struggled the past two weeks? No turnovers in first three games, five in last two. Auburn isn’t going to get the stuff it needs.

Tax Oregon State -7

ATS exam Stanford

Caution is the last stop before the train departs.

After a crazy start to the season and Week 5, I’m buying into the idea that the favorites are going to settle. I bite the cardinal.

Oregon State gets a lot of love for pushing USC to the brink, but it took some work to get by Boise State and forget how it somehow came out alive against Fresno State. Then it all came crashing down in last week’s loss to Utah.

Another theme for this week is starting to show a pattern: turnover. Oregon State has taken 8 of its past two games.

Stanford is back at home for the first time in weeks, but is 1-3 with a lone win against Colgate. Yes, the other three games?

USC, in Washington, Oregon.

Turnovers have been an issue, but the passing game has been solid, and this week’s leading rusher E.J. Even without Smith, the ground attack will be good.

Think of Stanford as a whole.

Tax Washington -13.5

ATS exam Washington

At this point in the season I want to go through a few more variables. Washington has only played one road game, and it wasn’t against UCLA.

Granted, the Bruins were smart in a 40-32 win, but the Huskies started kicking it all in the second half. It was a moment too late, but a moment that showed they could be truly great and stuck in a tough road game against a solid undefeated team.

Arizona State was shut out against USC, and the defense has been relatively okay despite giving up 34 points per game in the past four losses. However, Oklahoma State, Utah and USC outscored the Sun Devils by more than 14 points.

The Huskies need to throw a few more on their way to an easy win.

Tax Bit -14.5

ATS exam Bit

Pitt’s loss to Georgia Tech was strange.

The Panthers threw the ball well, but the defense had a tough day against the run, yielding no takeaways and forcing three turnovers in a 26-21 Georgia Tech victory.

Virginia Tech should be the antidote to that.

The Hokies can’t score – you and some friends can score more than ten against North Carolina – they can’t run the ball, and the defense hasn’t come up big with two takeaways in the past four games.

Pitt should bounce back from last week without a problem.

